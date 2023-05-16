Facebook's Facepalm Moment: Meta apologises after bug sends random friend requests to strangers

Recently, there was a widespread uproar on social media as users expressed their dissatisfaction with Facebook’s unintended action of sending requests to random individuals on their behalf.

The glitch gained significant attention on Twitter, with users sharing screenshots and videos to highlight the issue. It was eventually revealed that this was a bug on Meta’s part, and the company promptly acknowledged the matter. Meta issued a statement apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the bug and assured users that it had been rectified.

Facebook bug sends random friend requests to strangers

On Friday, numerous Twitter users voiced their complaints about Facebook unexpectedly sending out friend requests to the profiles they had visited. While some users expressed concern over their privacy, others found humour in the situation. The bug was reportedly flagged by users primarily from Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

Facebook does not provide a feature that allows users to see who has viewed their profiles. Additionally, strangers have the ability to view public Stories without revealing their identities. This means that individuals can discreetly view the profiles of their exes, former friends, or co-workers without being detected as “stalkers.”



However, the mentioned glitch disrupted this privacy setting by automatically sending a friend request whenever someone clicked on another person’s profile. As a result, the glitch inadvertently revealed the user’s intention to connect with the profile owner, eliminating the covert nature of their visit.

Meta Apologises

Upon discovering the glitch, the company promptly acknowledged the issue and expressed apologies for the inconvenience caused. They reassured users that the problem had been addressed and resolved.

The tech giant provided a statement to The Daily Beast, stating, “We resolved a bug associated with a recent app update, which led to the inadvertent sending of certain Facebook friend requests. We have taken the necessary steps to prevent this from recurring and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.”

Last month, Facebook encountered a separate bug that caused advertisements on the platform to overcharge customers. Consequently, the company was compelled to temporarily halt all advertising activities. Additionally, Meta had to take action last week to remove Facebook ads from compromised pages that included links to malware. These incidents reflect the challenges faced by the company in maintaining the integrity and security of its advertising platform.

Growing number of scammers on Facebook

Scammers have frequently targeted unsuspecting users on Facebook for their malicious activities. In March of this year, a scam came to light where Facebook pages were exploited to distribute malware to victims’ computer systems.

According to research conducted by CloudSEK, fraudulent ChatGPT pages were created on Facebook to propagate malware among innocent individuals. The scammers hijacked Facebook accounts or pages and made them appear as authentic ChatGPT pages. They accomplished this by modifying the username to something like “ChatGPT OpenAI” and using the ChatGPT logo as the profile picture. Subsequently, they ran Facebook advertisements that promised access to the purported “latest version of ChatGPT, GPT-V4.”

However, when victims clicked on the link provided by the fake Facebook accounts to download this supposed version, they unknowingly installed a stealer malware onto their devices, compromising their security. This posed a significant threat to users’ privacy and overall safety. It is crucial to exercise caution when downloading any content from unfamiliar sources on the internet.

