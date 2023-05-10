Eye for an Eye: Bangladesh man murders wife for dowry, gets death as punishment
Case details reveal Ripon Gazi from Kadamtali subjected his wife, Shiuly Akhter, to fatal torture over a dowry amount of Tk 100,000 on Meraznagar Madrasa Road, occurring between March 6 and 7, 2018
A Dhaka tribunal court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for the murder of his wife in the Kadamtali area in March 2018, driven by dowry-related issues.
According to reports, judge Mosammat Roksana Begum of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 in Dhaka delivered the verdict in the presence of the convicted individual, Md Ripon Gazi.
Earlier, both the prosecution and defense presented their arguments, and the tribunal recorded statements from 11 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.
Case details reveal Ripon Gazi from Kadamtali subjected his wife, Shiuly Akhter, to fatal torture over a dowry amount of Tk 100,000 on Meraznagar Madrasa Road, occurring between March 6 and 7, 2018.
The victim’s father, Monir Hossain, filed a case against Ripon Gazi at Kadamtali Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
After being arrested, Ripon Gazi admitted to killing his wife due to the dowry demand of Tk 100,000.
Following an investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet to Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on September 20, 2018.
Subsequently, the tribunal issued a conviction warrant and transferred the convict to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
The death-row convict has the option to appeal the judgment within 60 days of receiving a copy of the verdict by challenging it at the High Court.
