'Extremely excited, will follow PM Modi this time,' says Grammy award winner Ricky Kej

This year's International Yoga Day is significant because it represents the realisation of a vision stated by Prime Minister Modi from the United Nations General Assembly stage nine years ago when he proposed making it an annual celebration.

FP Staff June 21, 2023 18:53:23 IST
ANI

Popular musician and three-time Grammy award winner from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej said that he is “extremely” excited about performing Yoga at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

“I am extremely excited to be here at the UN Headquarters. Thousands of people are over here and we will get to do yoga. The energy is electrifying. I will be doing yoga and will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time,” he said.

Ricky added, “I have been to a couple of yoga events in the past at the UN because Yoga Day is being celebrated here since 2014 when Prime Minister Modi made it happen. This time it’s going to be really huge and amazing.

“Award-winning singer Mary Millben also expressed her delight saying it was an honour to be a “part of this day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.”It’s such a great morning, and what a wonderful honour to be a part of this great day with the Prime Minister celebrating his visit to the United States and certainly all of the wonderful work that he is doing across the world… We’re going to have a great week,” said Milben.

Hundreds from the diaspora gathered outside the UN headquarters, raising the Tricolour and chanting ‘Modi, Modi’.

They said they were proud to be performing Yoga with Prime Minister Modi at the UN Headquarters.

After overseeing the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi on June 22 evening.

Prime Minister Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

Updated Date: June 21, 2023 18:55:54 IST

