Extraordinary 'transparent' creature discovered from deep ocean; video goes viral

The world is yet to discover the entirety of deep seas and oceans and there is no doubt that there are many such creatures and wonders of nature that are yet to be found by humans and lie deep down those water bodies.

While researchers and underwater scientists continue to capture footage of various alien-looking and strange species of creatures lurking in the deep, this time as well they have made another strange discovery of a creature that looks completely ‘transparent’. Yes, you’ve heard it right. A video of the creature, seemingly a ‘hyperiid’ has been shared on social media and is going viral.

Shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Massimo’, the video of the transparent-looking hyperiid shows it moving while being in the hands of a person. Not just its outer body but all its organs are also transparent. A caption has been also added providing further details about it.

“Cystisoma is a crustacean that lives between 600-1000 m deep in the ocean. Its body is totally transparent: only its eyes are pigmented. This one has a brooding pouch full of orange eggs,” the caption reads.

The user in a reply to a comment also added that the creature was found at surface pressure with no hope for it. It was picked for research by the scientist who also filmed the clip, he added.

The video was posted on 29 December 2022 and has been grabbing eyeballs since then. Many social media users went to the comment section and shared their reactions. Some also noted that such creatures should be left alone in their habitat and not bothered by unnecessary human intervention.

“Leave the shit alone it’s 600-1000m deep for a reason, for you to leave it alone”, a user wrote, while another one commented, “How is this surviving outside water? Wouldn’t this be alien conditions for it?”

Check more reactions:

Seriously? I’m not a “holy shit the planet is on the verge of extinction” guy but Jesus Christ put this thing back. — Pete shatto (@pedroshalott) December 30, 2022

It’s wild to me that that works—Like a transparent worm or jellyfish I get, but a whole bug? With all its chitin and muscles and organs and nerves and fluids and connective tissues, and the countless different kinds of proteins and other materials that make them up? Crazy! — ジョン提督 (@jonteitoku) December 30, 2022

Can you not put it in salt-water tank with simulated pressure? In a zoo somewhere? — Seb Shaw (@Sebs888) December 29, 2022

Such a strange creature even the organs are transparent — prolifenanaki (@prolifenanaki22) December 29, 2022

In the meantime, the video has already amassed over 12 million views and over 26,000 likes.

Speaking about Cystisoma is a genus of amphipod and It is the only member of the family Cystisomatidae within the Hyperiidea. While the genus is noted for its nearly completely transparent body it also adapts for life in low-light waters and thereafter is found deep under the ocean.

