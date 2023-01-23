Extension of Ukraine conflict may result in new anti-US military alliance, says ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev

New Delhi: Former Russia president Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday said that the continuous flow of military aid to Kiev clearly shows that the West is seeking to “wear out or, preferably, destroy” Russia and expressed hope that the effort will ultimately backfire for the US and its allies.

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, made the comments in a social media post, days after a meeting at the US Ramstein air base in Germany at which Western powers pledged to continue supporting Kiev.

“The meeting at Ramstein and the allocation of heavy weaponry to Kiev leave no doubt that our enemies will be trying to wear us out for an indefinite period of time, or, preferably, to destroy us,” Russia Today report quoted the ex-president as saying in the post.

However, Medvedev warned that the extension of the conflict in Ukraine might ultimately result in the formation of a new military alliance among countries that are “fed up with the Americans.”

“This has always happened in the history of mankind during long wars. And the US then will finally abandon old Europe and what remains of the unfortunate Ukrainians, and the world will return to an equilibrium once again,” the report quoted the former leader as saying.

Moscow has repeatedly asked the West to refrain from “pumping” weapons into Ukraine, arguing that doing so would just prolong the conflict. Top Russian officials have described the situation as a proxy war between Russia and the US-led NATO alliance rather than just a conflict with Ukraine on numerous occasions.

On February 24, 2022, Russia dispatched troops into Ukraine, blaming Kiev for failing to carry out the Minsk agreements, which were meant to grant Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state.

The protocols were initially signed in 2014 and were mediated by Germany and France. Pyotr Poroshenko, the former leader of Ukraine, has now acknowledged that Kiev’s primary objective was to utilise the pact to buy time and “build significant armed forces.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.