Explosive device derails another Russian freight train near Ukraine

A freight train derailed on Tuesday in Russia’s Bryansk region bordering Ukraine due to an “explosive device” on the tracks, the local governor said.

Firefighters were working at the scene and two recovery trains had been dispatched to the area, Tass news agency, citing law enforcement agencies, said, adding that local prosecutors had begun an investigation into the derailment.

Operator Russian Railways earlier said around 20 wagons had come off the tracks due to “unauthorised interference”. Snezhetskaya is just to the southeast of Bryansk.

Russian territory and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have been hit in recent days by a series of attacks. The last four days have seen two trains derailed by explosions, a suspected drone hitting an oil depot in Crimea that caused a huge blaze and power lines blown up near Saint Petersburg.

Ukraine has followed its usual line of not claiming responsibility for the attacks, which came as Kyiv said it is finalising preparations for a spring offensive announced weeks ago.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region, said Tuesday the train was derailed by an “unidentified explosive device.”

He said it went off at Snezhetskaya station, outside the regional hub of Bryansk, a city of around 370,000 people near the Ukraine and Belarus borders. “A locomotive and several wagons of the train derailed,” he said, adding that there were no casualties.

On Monday, a similar explosion caused a train to derail and catch fire near Unecha, in the same region but closer to the Ukraine border. Throughout its more than year-long offensive, the Kremlin has sought to portray Russia as safe while its troops fight in Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday it acknowledged a security threat.

“Of course, we are aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks — terrorist attacks — plans to continue this line,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“All our intelligence services are doing everything necessary to ensure security.”

A freight train derailed around 150 km (90 miles) to the west of Bryansk on Monday after a blast. Pictures of that incident shared on social media showed several tank carriages lying on their side and dark grey smoke billowing into the air.

Rail sabotage

Russian Railways also put out a statement saying the train had derailed due to “the intervention of unauthorised persons in the work of rail transport.

It did not mention an explosive device.

The state operator said the incident took place at 7:47 pm local time (1647 GMT) between Snezhetskaya and the nearby village of Belye Berega.

It said the train’s front locomotive and “around 20 wagons” were derailed and that rail traffic in that section had been suspended. There have been many reports of sabotage on railways in Russia since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive, but this week is the first time officials confirmed attacks.

More than 65 people, including a third of minors, have been detained since the fall in around 20 regions of the country alone on charges of railway sabotage, according to a count by the independent media Mediazona published in mid-April. Ukraine says it has been preparing for months a counteroffensive aimed at repelling Russian forces from the territory they currently hold in the east and south.

Denmark meanwhile said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid to Ukraine “to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive,”

The package included mine clearing vehicles, ammunition and financial support for the procurement of air defence, the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

“The equipment… is essential to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and mechanised infantry on the front line,” acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

With inputs from agencies.

