Explosions hit two military airfield in Russia, 3 killed & several injured

Moscow: A fuel tanker exploded killing three people and injuring six in an airfield near Ryazan city, south-east of Moscow, Russian state media reported.

Another two people are also reportedly hurt in an explosion at an airfield in the Saratov region. The reason behind the blasts is yet to be known. Both areas are hundreds of kilometres away from the Ukrainian border.

It is believed that long-range Russian strategic bombers are stationed at the Engels airbase in the Saratov region. The Saratov regional governor stated that security personnel were investigating claims of an incident at military installations.

Notably, the explosions come after satellite images were released last week appearing to show increased military aircraft activity at the Engels airbase.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the two reported incidents. Peskov also told state media during a press briefing that he did not have information about the incidents and had only seen media reports about them.

Additionally, Ukraine has accused Russia of launching a new wave of missile strikes on the country, with air alerts declared in Kyiv and other regions.

