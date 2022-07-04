Explained: Why do Americans celebrate 4 July with fireworks?

The Declaration of Independence was signed in the midst of the Revolutionary War, a time of heavy artillery fire and explosions, but that’s not why it is still observed with fireworks

The American Independence Day, 4 July, is the day when the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It signalled the official separation of the 13 original colonies from Great Britain amid the American Revolutionary War.

Independence Day was first celebrated on 4 July, 1777 with a fireworks display in Philadelphia in the midst of the American Revolutionary War. It was a time of artillery fire, explosions and bombs bursting, but that’s not why the tradition is still in practice. Celebrating with loud pomp and show, in fact, became a tradition across the world over a course of several centuries, long before the nation attained independence.

History of fireworks

It all started in the far east some 2,000 years ago during the Han Dynasty in 200 BC in China. As per a Time report, the earlier forms of pyrotechnics are traced back to the time when people roasted bamboo stalks until the air inside the hollow would explode.

“Baozhu” is a Mandarin word for firecracker that translates directly to “exploding bamboo”.

Over the next few centuries, the technique developed and Chinese alchemists started filling bamboo shoots with gunpowder between 600-900 AD. They would then throw the bamboo shoots in a fire pit.

Additional steel dust or cast-iron shavings would make the fire sparkle. These fireworks were often used during New Year celebrations and weddings.

As the Silk Route opened up for trade and the Mongols made their way to Europe in the 13th century, fireworks also made it to the West. Soon enough, fireworks became a part of official celebrations, including the annual Girandola fireworks display at the Castello Sant’Angelo in Rome to the coronation of Anne Bolyen as Queen of England in 1533.

How did fireworks become part of 4 July celebrations?

By the time of the American Revolution, fireworks had become an essential and popular part of any and every celebration of small or grand scale.

A lot of people have pointed to second American president John Adams’ letter to his wife, Abigail, informing her about the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“[This day] ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more,” he wrote.

So when Adams wrote about “illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other”, use of fireworks was a very common form of celebration. The birth of a new nation was heralded by firing a 13-gun salute in honour of the 13 colonies. The same night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Commons.



