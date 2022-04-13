Explained: What is bioluminescence and how is France using it to light up a town?

The small town of Rambouillet in France has become the subject of a lighting experiment by startup company Glowee, which uses bioluminescence like fireflies and anglerfish to light up public places in the evening hours

The small town of Rambouillet in France has become the subject of a lighting experiment by startup company Glowee, which uses bioluminescence to light up public places in the evening hours.

According to a BBC report, a number of bioluminescent cylindrical tubes currently light up the waiting room of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in an azure glow and will soon illuminate the nearby, tree-lined Place André Thomé et Jacqueline Thomé-Patenôtre.

The economical, environment-friendly lighting projects are also underway across France, including Paris’ Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

Let’s find out what is bioluminescence and how France is using it to light up its towns:

What is bioluminescence?

Bioluminescence is a light produced and emitted by a living organism. It is made possible by chemical reactions in the creature’s body.

Even though most bioluminescent creatures are found in marine ecosystems, several such organisms live around us, including fireflies, some plants, fungi, slugs and beetles.

As per the BBC report, bioluminescence is present in 76 per cent of deep-sea creatures.

The uses of bioluminescence vary from creature to creature. While fireflies light up to attract mates, some species of algae glow when the water around it is disturbed.

Deepsea anglerfish uses bioluminescent bacteria as a lure to attract its prey.

According to InsideHook.com, bioluminescence is the ability of a creature to produce a cold, blue light using biochemical reactions in its body, which comes as a result of a substrate called luciferin, mixing with an enzyme called luciferase.

When the two molecules combine in conjunction with some energy coming from the cells of the animals, they produce light.

How is the French startup using bioluminescence?

The light coming from cylindrical tubes used in Rambouillet comes from a marine bacterium called Aliivibrio fischeri. It is gathered off the coast of France and stored inside saltwater-filled tubes.

The tube acts as an aquarium for the bacteria.

As per the BBC report, even though the light is generated through biochemical processes it does require a small amount of energy to run.

A mix of basic nutrients is added and air is pumped through the water to provide oxygen to the organism. To switch off the lights, the air is cut off, suspending the process by sending the bacteria into an anaerobic state where it does not produce bioluminescence.

The founders of Glowee believe the bioluminescent bacteria can pave the way for an energy-efficient, sustainable way to light up the cities.

In 2019, Rambouillet city hall signed a partnership with Glowee and invested to turn the town into "a full-scale bioluminescence laboratory".

The city administration believes if the prototype works, it can be deployed at a large scale and replace the current lighting systems.

The French startup is currently in negotiations with 40 cities across France, Belgium, Switzerland and Portugal.

What are the challenges?

Since the entire process depends on living organisms, it faces several serious challenges to be used at a large scale.

According to Carl Johnson, professor of biological sciences at Vanderbilt University, the bacteria will need feeding and will need to be diluted as they grow.

“Also, the phenomenon will be very temperature-dependent and I doubt that it will work in the winter. Third, bioluminescence is very dim compared to electrical lighting,” Johnson said, as quoted by the BBC.

The company has been working to address the challenges, including increasing the light intensity produced by the bacteria.

Currently, the bacteria lasts only for days or weeks before it requires further nutrients. It is also experimenting with temperatures and pressures to increase the lighting.



With inputs from agencies

