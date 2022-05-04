Explained: The significance of 9 May for Russia and what it could mean for the war in Ukraine

Russia observes 9 May as Victory Day to mark its defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. Hence, it becomes significant since President Vladimir Putin has pitched his special military operation as 'denazification' of Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” on its neighbour, Ukraine. More than two months since it invaded Ukrainian lands and carried heavy air and land assault on its cities, Russia has refrained from calling it a war.

The situation, however, may change as soon as 9 May when Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine, according to a report by CNN.

Even though it is all speculation at this point, it is largely believed by Ukraine and Western officials that Russia might make a big announcement on 9 May, a symbolic day for Russia, paving the way for Putin to step up his campaign.

What is 9 May?

Known as “Victory Day” in Russia, 9 May commemorates the country’s defeat of the Nazi army in 1945.

On 9 May, 1945, Nazi Germany surrendered to Soviet forces, a day after its capitulation to the Western allies.

The day is annually marked by a military parade in Moscow that is observed by Russian leaders from the tomb of Vladimir Lenin in Red Square.

The Russian president is known for never letting go of an opportunity to utilise symbolism. He launched the Ukraine operation the day after Defender of the Fatherland Day, another crucial military day in Russia.

What could 9 May mean for Ukraine?

The CNN reported that Western officials have long believed that Putin would leverage the symbolic significance and propaganda value of the day.

It is believed he may announce a military achievement in Ukraine, a major escalation of hostilities, or both.

The day also becomes significant since Putin has pitched his special military operation “denazification” of Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace recently told LBC Radio, as reported by CNN, “I think he will try to move on from his 'special operation. He's been rolling the pitch, laying the ground for being able to say 'look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people. I need more Russian cannon fodder.”

Formally announcing war against Ukraine will not only bolster public support for the invasion, it will also allow the government to mobilize reserve forces and draft conscripts under Russian law.

Western and Ukrainian officials have estimated that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war since Russia invaded just over two months ago.

It will also allow the government to put the country's economy on a war footing.

The Russian president could also impose martial law in Russia, which will effectively suspend elections and further concentrate power in his hands. Under the martial law, men of fighting age won’t be allowed to leave the country, which may prove unpopular for Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, however, denied on Wednesday any chance of Putin declaring war on 9 May.

What else could happen on 9 May?

As per Western officials, if Putin doesn't declare war on 9 May, he may look elsewhere to make a statement to bolster support on Victory Day.

He may declare full control over Mariupol or annex the breakaway territories of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, making a major push for Odesa in the south.

It is believed that to utilise the opportunity presented by Victory Day and further his propaganda, Putin could declare and annex a "people's republic" in the southeastern city of Kherson.

By announcing so Putin will be able to declare that the Russian army had some victories in Ukraine and the situation wasn’t as bad as portrayed by Western media.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.