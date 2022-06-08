Explained: Spain’s ‘doggy bag’ law and similar legislation in other countries to stop food wastage

A new bill passed in Spain makes it mandatory for restaurants and bars in the country to offer doggy bags free of charge to patrons. Let's look at other nations that have laws to curb food wastage

Food wastage remains a big problem in the West even as 690 million – that is 8.9 per cent of the world population battles hunger. In a significant step to curb the wastage of food, Spain has passed a new “doggy bag” law.

What is the “doggy bag law”?

Under the new bill passed by the Spanish government on Tuesday, restaurants and bars in the country will be obliged to offer “doggy bags” free of charge to patrons to take home the food they have not eaten. Restaurant owners can reportedly be fined 2,000 euros if they do not offer a doggy bag.

That’s not all. Businesses in the food industry will have to chalk out plans to try to reduce the amount of food wasted or else face possible fines.

Stores and supermarkets will be asked to reduce the price of products as their date limit for recommended consumption approaches and also reach agreements with neighbourhood organisations and food banks for the donation of such products to help the needy, reports the news agency The Associated Press.

Once past the “best before” date, the law recommends that foodstuffs be used as animal feed or in the industrial production of fertilizers and biofuel.

Spain’s agriculture, fisheries and food minister Luis Planas said the bill was aimed at “regulating and raising awareness”.

“In a world where, unfortunately, hunger and malnutrition exist, these issues weigh on everyone's conscience,” he said after the Council of Ministers meeting.

How much food does Spain waste?

According to the government, Spain wastes 1.36 million tonnes of food and drink each year -- equivalent to around 31 kilogrammes per person and a loss of some €250 for each resident.

What about wastage in the rest of the world?

According to a 2021 research by the United Nations Environment Programme, over 930 million tonnes of food sold in 2019 were thrown away. This volume would fill enough 40-tonne trucks to stretch around the globe seven times.

A fifth of food available to consumers through shops, restaurants and in our homes is thrown directly in the bin, the report says.

The European Union has recently pledged to halve food waste by consumers and industry in the bloc by 2030, in line with UN targets.

What are other European nations doing?

Like Spain, France, at the beginning of 2016, introduced the “doggy bag” law to cut down on the vast amount of food wastage in the country.

Back then, the French restaurant industry alone accounted for some one million tonnes of food waste annually, according to government figures.

The law was part of an initiative launched by the French government in 2013, with aimed reducing food wastage by 50 per cent by the year 2025.

Until 2016, taking leftovers home was unheard of in France. A survey conducted in 2014 found that 70 per cent of people had never taken leftovers home with them.

Months after the French, Italy passed a law in August 2016 that encouraged businesses to donate or give away food past its sell-by date (businesses were previously sanctioned for doing just that) and offered a benefit if they do so: the more food they give away, the less waste tax they paid. Farmers were also permitted to give away unsold produce.

Three months ago, the Italian top court ruled that stealing small amounts of food to stave off hunger was not a crime.

What about other nations in Europe?

In 2018, the United Kingdom announced a scheme to reduce food waste from retailers and food manufacturers.

The government collaborated with a non-profit organisation, Wrap, and the food charity IGD on a roadmap to curb food waste, which includes ways businesses can reduce waste at every stage of their supply chain.

In 2019, food waste in the UK totalled 10.2 million tonnes per year.

Germany too has vowed to half the amount of food thrown away in the country by 2030. One big part of the plan is to package food in smaller quantities.

Does the US have similar laws?

The United States is one of the worst offenders when it comes to food wastage. It reportedly discards more than 40 million tonnes of food every day. Most states in the US follow the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act which encourages food donation to charities by minimising liability.

However, Arizona and California are among 12 states that have their own food waste legislation. Arizona offers two relevant tax incentives – a deduction for restaurants that donate food to non-profits and a tax deduction for farmers or agricultural processors who donate crops.

California’s liability protection legislation covers food that is fit for human consumption regardless of packaging and labelling laws, including if the food is past the shelf-life date, so long as the person distributing it to the end recipient considers the food wholesome. This extension of protection is far greater than in other states and helps tackle the issue of poorly labelled food, reports RTS.

It also has tax incentives for farmers who donate food to banks and has a strict organic waste recycling law that aims to reduce organic waste products in businesses.

What about Asia?

The Japanese government enacted the Food Recycling Law in 2001, which aimed to reduce food waste and promote recycling. The law on food recycling requires all entities concerned with food waste at the stages of food production, distribution and consumption, including consumers, businesses, and the national and local governments, to endeavour to control waste generation, promote recycling, and reduce waste volume.

China passed a stringent law in 2021 that bans binge-eating videos, competitive eating and excessive leftovers. Restaurants have the right to charge an extra fee to any patron who leaves excessive quantities of uneaten food. Restaurants that consistently waste large quantities of food face a fine up to of 50,000 yuan ($7,735).

With inputs from agencies

