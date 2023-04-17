Exercise Orion: Rafale to spearhead IAF delegation as India, France start military drills

Paris: The newly-acquired Rafale fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will embark on their first mission on foreign shores by flying alongside their counterparts in the French Air and Space Force (FASF) during Exercise Orion.

Exercise Orion, a bilateral military drill between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) started at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France on Monday.

“France warmly welcomes the @IAF_MCC contingent that will take part in exercise #Orion2023 from today! French & Indian #Rafale jets will soon fly together in the skies of France,” France Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said in a statement on Twitter.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to May 5. The IAF contingent comprises eight aircraft including four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78. A total of 165 personnel are also a part of the IAF delegation.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, the Rafale aircraft of the IAF will feature in an overseas military exercise for the first time since their acquisition.

“Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States would also be flying in this multilateral exercise. Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces,” the Defence Ministry statement added.

Orion is reportedly the largest ever multinational exercise being carried out by the French defence forces. The military drills have featured several sections of the French armed forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force. Several nations allied with France such as the US and the UK have also taken part in the exercises in the past.

In addition, the Indian Air Force will participate in Exercise Copeindia beginning on April 10 in Kalaikunda, West Bengal.

According to an ANI report, there is a chance that the drill schedule and the availability of American F-15 fighter planes may change.

The Rafale fighter aircraft are the most recent additions to the Indian Air Force (IAF). They are regarded as among the most powerful fighter jets in service with any military in Asia.

The 36 Rafale fighter aircraft with the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been fully incorporated, and have reportedly contributed significantly to enhancing the India’s operational readiness against China and Pakistan.

