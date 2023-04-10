Exercise Cope India 23: IAF, US Air Force commence joint military drills

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) kicked off the first phase of Exercise Cope India 23 on Monday. The joint military exercise is being held at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra.

The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding between the IAF and the USAF and share their best practices.

According to an official statement, the opening phase of the exercise will focus on air mobility and will involve transport aircraft and Special Forces from both air forces. Both sides will field the C-130J and C-17 aircraft, with the USAF operating an MC-130J as well. The exercise also includes the presence of Japanese Air Self Defence Force aircrew, who will participate in the capacity of observers.

IAF, USAF hold joint exercise after Covid-19 gap

The war games between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) are being held after a gap of four years since it had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last edition was held in 2019.

The Su-30MKI fighter aircraft will spearhead the IAF contingent which also features the LCA Tejas, IL-78 mid-air refuelers and air-borne early warning aircraft.

The US Air Force (USAF) contingent has flown in from the Pacific command of the US military and will field the F-15 fighter aircraft.

The Pacific command of the US military coordinates with India in the Indo-Pacific sector as both nations strive to counter growing Chinese influence in the region.

The US has also been trying to build closer military ties with India which has traditionally relied on Russia for defence equipment and weapons.

