Exercise Cope India 2023: B1 Lancer stars in war games between IAF, US Air Force

New Delhi: The Rockwell B1 Lancer of the US Air Force (USAF) has participated in the ongoing Exercise Cope India 2023 which started on April 13.

According to a statement on social media platform Twitter by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Rockwell B1 Lancer, also known as “Bone” used by the US Air Force (USAF) participated in Exercise Cope India 2023 along with other fighter aircraft.

“The USAF’s ‘Strategic Swingwing’ over the old home of IAF Swing Wings. The ‘Bone’ Rockwell B1 Lancer of the @usairforce flying with other participating fighter aircraft during the ongoing #ExCopeIndia 23,” the Indian Air Force said in its statement on Twitter.

Air Force Bases Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda, and Agra hosted the beginning of Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF), on April 10.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that Exercise Cope India 2023 aims to improve mutual understanding between the IAF and the UASF and share their best practises.

Both sides deployed the C-130J and C-17 aircraft during the exercise’s first phase, with the USAF flying an MC-130J. The aircrew from the Japanese Air Self Defence Force participated in the exercise as observers.

At Air Force Station Kalaikunda, the next round of Exercise Cope India 23 began on April 13. B1B bombers from the United States Air Force (USAF) participated in the exercise phase. The USAF’s F-15 fighter jets will subsequently join the drill.

According to the press release, the Indian Air Force (IAF) component would consist of fighter aircraft such the Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Tejas, and Jaguar. Aerial rocket launchers, an Airborne Warning and Control system, and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft of the IAF will support the exercise.

“Like the air mobility component of the Ex Cope-India -23, this phase will also help enhance professional relations between the two air forces, while sharing the best practices between them. Personnel from the Japanese Air Self Defence Force will also observe the exercise and interact with the two participating air forces,” the Defence Ministry said in its statement.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.