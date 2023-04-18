Exercise Cope India 2023: B1 Lancer stars in war games between IAF, US Air Force
According to a statement on social media platform Twitter by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Rockwell B1 Lancer, also known as 'Bone' used by the US Air Force (USAF) participated in Exercise Cope India 2023 along with other fighter aircraft
New Delhi: The Rockwell B1 Lancer of the US Air Force (USAF) has participated in the ongoing Exercise Cope India 2023 which started on April 13.
According to a statement on social media platform Twitter by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Rockwell B1 Lancer, also known as “Bone” used by the US Air Force (USAF) participated in Exercise Cope India 2023 along with other fighter aircraft.
“The USAF’s ‘Strategic Swingwing’ over the old home of IAF Swing Wings. The ‘Bone’ Rockwell B1 Lancer of the @usairforce flying with other participating fighter aircraft during the ongoing #ExCopeIndia 23,” the Indian Air Force said in its statement on Twitter.
Air Force Bases Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda, and Agra hosted the beginning of Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF), on April 10.
The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that Exercise Cope India 2023 aims to improve mutual understanding between the IAF and the UASF and share their best practises.
Both sides deployed the C-130J and C-17 aircraft during the exercise’s first phase, with the USAF flying an MC-130J. The aircrew from the Japanese Air Self Defence Force participated in the exercise as observers.
At Air Force Station Kalaikunda, the next round of Exercise Cope India 23 began on April 13. B1B bombers from the United States Air Force (USAF) participated in the exercise phase. The USAF’s F-15 fighter jets will subsequently join the drill.
According to the press release, the Indian Air Force (IAF) component would consist of fighter aircraft such the Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Tejas, and Jaguar. Aerial rocket launchers, an Airborne Warning and Control system, and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft of the IAF will support the exercise.
“Like the air mobility component of the Ex Cope-India -23, this phase will also help enhance professional relations between the two air forces, while sharing the best practices between them. Personnel from the Japanese Air Self Defence Force will also observe the exercise and interact with the two participating air forces,” the Defence Ministry said in its statement.
(With agency inputs)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Exercise Cope India 23: IAF, US Air Force commence joint military drills
The war games between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) are being held after a gap of four years since it had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last edition was held in 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: IAF personnel dies after car plunges into gorge in Ramban
The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir
Exercise Orion: Rafale to spearhead IAF delegation as India, France start military drills
Exercise Orion, a bilateral military drill between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) started at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France on Monday