‘Executing a person every 6 hours’: Iran hanged 194 people in 2023 alone

Iran has been putting people on the gallows left and right, so much so that a finding by Iran Human Rights (IHR) shows that authorities have been executing one person every six hours in the past ten days.

The new report comes just two days after Swedish-Iranian man Habib Farajollah Chaab was executed by Iran for allegedly killing people at a military parade in 2018.

In the last 10 days, over 42 people, half of whom belonged to the minority Baluch community, have been hanged to death by Iranian authorities.

Meanwhile, Iran witnessed over 194 executions in 2023 alone, according to numbers provided by the group. Only two of these death penalties were formally announced by authorities.

The report shows that most of the executions were carried out on people accused of drug offences.

Why was Habib Farajollah Chaab killed?

On Saturday, Iran announced the death of Habib Farajollah Chaab for killing dozens of people in 2018.

Chaab had been sentenced to death for being “corrupt on Earth.”

In 2022, Chaab was put on trial for leading the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, a separatist movement that sought a state in the oil-rich Khuzistan province in southwestern Iran.

He was also accused of plotting and carrying out “numerous bombings and terrorist operations”.

‘Executions carried out to spread fear’

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the head of IHR said, “The purpose of the executions is to create societal fear, not to fight crime.”

“The Islamic Republic has executed one person every six hours in the last ten days while the international community has remained silent. More than half of those executed were Baluch minorities and drug defendants from the most marginalised communities who are low-cost victims of the government’s killing machine,” he added.

Another report by IHR in collaboration with France’s Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) showed that executions in Iran rose by 75 per cent in 2022 with at least 582 people hanged to “spread fear” in the society.

Only 71 of these executions were officially recorded last year, official reports show. The rest were “unannounced” and “secretly” carried out and were reported by family members and eyewitnesses.

Mahmood said, “The international reactions to the death sentences against protesters have made it difficult for the Islamic Republic to proceed with their executions.”

