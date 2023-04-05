Ex-Scotland PM Nicola Sturgeon's husband arrested for 'misappropriation' of £600,000 from party fund

Edinburgh: In connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, husband of former PM of Scotland and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested.

According to agencies, detectives are questioning the former SNP top executive while her husband is being held in custody at his home.

Police of Scotland verified Wednesday afternoon that 58-year-old Murell was reportedly detained as part of an ongoing inquiry. Search raids at multiple houses of the couple is also underway, as per reports.

Outside the couple’s Glasgow home, a sizable police tent has been erected, and police have also been spotted in Edinburgh, where the SNP’s offices are located.

According to multiple reports, the cops are investigating a spending of about £600,000 for Scottish independence agitation by the SNP leaders.

The SNP issued a statement in which it stated: “Clearly, it would not be proper to comment on any ongoing police investigation, but the SNP has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with this investigation.

It comes just a week after Humza Yousaf was legally sworn in as Scotland’s sixth first minister – replacing Sturgeon after her shock resignation in February.

The SNP’s political opponents have called for full transparency from Yousaf and Sturgeon.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Scotland Police investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.”

She added: “We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when.”

Mr Yousaf said it was a “difficult day” for the SNP following Murrell’s arrest.

He said: “My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficult day for the party.

“But, again, I’d just reiterate and emphasise it’s so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form.”

He added: “I think there’ll be concern from the public but, again, there is a live police investigation under way and we will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation.”

Asked if the investigation was the real reason Ms Sturgeon resigned, he said: “I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.