Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to combat violent extremism online

Melbourne: In order to combat violent extremism online, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will serve on the board of the Prince William-established environmental award.

Ardern announced in January that she would not run for re-election to the parliament and that she had “no more in the tank” to serve the nation.

On Wednesday, she is scheduled to deliver her last address in the legislature.

The government announced that Ardern, who took office as the world’s youngest female leader in 2017 at the age of 37, will work as an unpaid special envoy for the Christchurch Call, a project she co-founded in 2019 to unite nations and tech firms to fight extremism.

In March 2019, attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand’s second-largest metropolis, resulted in the deaths of 51 people and the injuries of 40 others. The attack was live-streamed in part on Facebook by the white nationalist shooter.

Jacinda Ardern is in a unique position to continue pressing for the government’s goal of eradicating violent extremist material online, according to Chris Hipkins, who took over as prime minister after her.

“Terrorist and violent extremist content online is a global issue, but for many in New Zealand it is also very personal,” he said.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, Ardern will also join the board of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, which is given for environmental achievements.

Following her appointment as prime minister and her advocacy for women’s rights, the end of child poverty, and economic inequality, Ardern surfed a popularity wave known as “Jacindamania.”

She also received praise from other countries for the way she handled the COVID-19 epidemic.

But as inflation increased to levels not seen in nearly three decades, along with increasing crime and a divisive overhaul of the water infrastructure, her popularity declined during her final year in office.

Five years undoubtedly felt like nine because of everything the country went through, Ardern said in an interview with TVNZ on Tuesday.

“I will miss the people … but I won’t miss the weight, because it is heavy.”

