New Delhi: Former captain of Nepal’s cricket team Sandeep Lamichhane, accused in raping a minor, was arrested and taken into police custody when he arrived at Kathmandu’s Tribhuwan International Airport.

An arrest warrant was issued against Lamichhane about a month ago. Earlier in the day, he shared a post on Facebook where he said that he was returning to Nepal to face rape charges.

“I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail,” he wrote.

Sandeep Lamichhane denies rape charges

Lamichhane denied the rape charges against him. He had failed to return to Nepal earlier from Jamaica where he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

“I know I am facing a difficult time of conspiracy and wrongful allegation and the ramification of its effect is something unimaginable. I am sure there must be some mechanism of compensating to the accused who proven to be innocent in our legal system. I will soon seek legal support against wrongful prosecution and allegation made against me and I am sure I will get the justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for speedy trial,” Lamicchane said.

Minor accuses Sandeep Lamichhane of rape

A 17-year-old girl had in a complaint said that the 22-year-old cricketer had raped her in a hotel room in Kathmandu in August.

The leg spinner has planed for the Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018. Since then, he has been the most sought-after Nepali cricketer in international Twety20 leagues.

For the unversed, Lamichhane was suspended as Nepal’s cricket captain after an arrest warrant was issued in his name on 8 September.

In a post last month, the sportsperson said that the claims against him were “baseless”. He said, “News of the arrest warrant issued against me… made me mentally disturbed. I could not think what to do and what not to do.”

“My health condition is gradually improving and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to vehemently fight back (against the allegations),” he added.

With inputs from agencies

