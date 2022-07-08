Shinzo Abe Death News: Former Japan prime minister assassinated

Shinzo Abe, who collapsed after a second shot was fired, was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment, but he showed no 'vital signs'

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away after he was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to local media.

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on Friday, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported.

"According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67," NHK said.

“Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm,” said Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University hospital.

Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

Ex-Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe said in a tweet that the 67-year-old Mr Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

NHK reports said he was bleeding while campaigning around 11:30 am JST.

A gunshot like sound was heard at the time NHK said. An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech. His security personnel were seen rushing to his aid, in videos and pictures captured.

According to reports, Shinzo Abe collapsed after a second shot was fired. Several media reports said he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

The assassination of the country's best-known politician comes despite Japan's strict gun laws and with campaigning under way ahead of upper house elections on Sunday.

Earlier Prime Minister Fumio Kishida abandoned the campaign trail and flew to Tokyo by helicopter where he addressed reporters in a voice that wavered with emotion.

"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," he said, condemning "a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy."

"It is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

The attack came before noon in the country's western region of Nara, where Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech with security present, but spectators able to approach him easily.

Footage broadcast by NHK showed him standing on a stage when a man dressed in a grey shirt and brown trousers begins approaching from behind, before drawing something from a bag and firing.

At least two shots appear to be fired, each producing a cloud of smoke.

As spectators and reporters ducked, a man was shown being tackled to the ground by security. He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, reports said.

Local media identified the man as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, citing police sources, with several media outlets describing him as a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country's navy.

He was wielding a weapon described by local media as a "handmade gun", and NHK said he told police after his arrest that he "targeted Abe with the intention of killing him".

Photos posted on social media Friday show a suspect being held down on the ground, his arms restrained.

'A large bang'

Witnesses at the scene described shock as the political event turned into chaos.

"The first shot sounded like a toy bazooka," a woman told NHK.

"He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," she added.

"After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage."

Abe was bleeding from the neck, witnesses said and photographs showed. He was reportedly initially responsive but subsequently lost consciousness.

Officials from the local chapter of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party said there had been no threats before the incident and that his speech had been announced publicly.

Kishida said "no decision" had been made on the election, though several parties announced their senior members would halt campaigning in the wake of the attack.

The attack prompted international shock.

"This is a very, very sad moment," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a G20 meeting in Bali, saying the United States was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned".

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was "very shocked" at Abe's shooting, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply distressed" by the news.

With inputs from agencies

