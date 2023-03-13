Ex-Georgia prez, who 'plotted' his rival's death in custody, fears his own murder the same way

Georgia: Former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently facing jail for plotting opponents’ custodial deaths has claimed in a media report that he is inching close to death as the Georgian government is denying him adequate medical care after he was allegedly poisoned in jail.

Mikheil, according to a Sky News report, was recently shifted to a hospital due to ongoing medical issues.

The report was based on handwritten answers of the former president – sourced through his lawyer – to questions of Sky news journalist who was denied permission to interview him in the hospital.

Among other things, the jailed politician also issued a warning to the Georgian people in connection to the ongoing protests opposing Country’s alleged Pro-Russian bill.

The controversy had started last month when an independent expert had claimed that Saakashvili was poisoned in jail.

Georgian officials however have refuted all allegations and have also denied to permit former president’s transfer to Europe for medical care.

Additionally, the officials say Mikheil’s health problems are a result of his refusal to eat enough food.

When asked how near he was to passing away, Saakashvili responded, “I was originally 120 kilogrammes, now I’m 64, and if I become less than 60 doctors predict multiple organ failure.”

He stated, “I am in bed all the time, my bones are disintegrating and it causes me excruciating agony” in regards to his health.

According to his attorney Shalva Khachapuridze, his client’s health is getting worse every day.

According to Mr. Khachapuridze, it is a terrible sight. “He has the appearance of a prisoner in a Nazi detention camp.”

In his advice to the protesters, Mikheil asked them to be extremely vigilant of the government’s moves and ready to mobilise quickly.

Even after withdrawing the controversial Foreign Agents Bill, the West is reportedly monitoring closely what occurs to Mr. Saakashvili, interpreting it as a reflection of the nation’s true allegiances to either Europe or Russia.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron also talked about Georgian politician, saying: “Former political leaders in Georgia who are being detained and in bad health should be freed or the health condition checked.”

President Macron calls for Mikheil Saakashvili's release as a step to calm political tensions in Georgia.pic.twitter.com/WKKGEJynRT — Mikheil Saakashvili (@SaakashviliM) March 11, 2023

A European parliament resolution in February also demanded his release and pardon. Also warned Georgia on the issue saying it would be seen as a “litmus test” for its commitment to European values.

Even as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the release of the former Georgian leader.

He even offered to take care of Mikheil’s treatment, recently, reports say.

Who is Mikheil Saakashvili?

He became well-known for being a charismatic young politician who guided his nation through the so-called “Rose Revolution” in 2003, when Georgians stood up and cast off Russian rule.

He rose to fame in the West for fending off Moscow’s aggression when it sent troops into Georgia.

However, he was charged with power abuse, and allegations that he planned to kill opponents while they were in prison.

According to the Georgian Dream Party who are currently in power in Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili is receiving “everything” the government can provide.

The party in his response to Mikheil’s claims, said his health problems are a result of his refusal to not eat enough food and that he must serve his time in jail.

“We do expect that he won’t pass away and that his needs will be met,” Georgian Dream MP Maka Botchorishvili said.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch backed Mikheil by agreeing to his claims of not being provided with “adequate medical treatment” by the Georgian government which puts him in great danger of passing away.

The Georgian public defender’s panel of medical specialists determined Saakashvili’s condition to be severe and that his ineffective treatment needed to be changed right away.

Georgian government however believe that he may not be as ill as he claims and that his release could cause instability in the nation.

