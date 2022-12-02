Ex-envoy to US and Japan, Asad Majeed Khan is Pakistan's new Foreign Secretary

Islamabad: Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who is Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.

He was at the centre of the cipher controversy that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him, Dawn reported.

During his diplomatic career spanning over 34 years, Asad Majeed Khan has held several key diplomatic assignments. He has served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan; Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas); Director General (Americas); Director General (West Asia); Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires ad interim to the United States; Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C.; Additional Secretary (Foreign Affairs) at the President’s Secretariat; Director General (United Nations); and Minister-Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

He is married and has two children.

