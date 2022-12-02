Ex-envoy to US and Japan, Asad Majeed Khan is Pakistan's new Foreign Secretary
Asad Majeed Khan was at the centre of the cipher controversy that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has for long presented as evidence of a 'foreign conspiracy' to oust him
Islamabad: Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who is Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.
Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, presently posted as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary. @asadmk17 pic.twitter.com/oZF5oRyz5F
— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 2, 2022
He was at the centre of the cipher controversy that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him, Dawn reported.
During his diplomatic career spanning over 34 years, Asad Majeed Khan has held several key diplomatic assignments. He has served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan; Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas); Director General (Americas); Director General (West Asia); Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires ad interim to the United States; Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C.; Additional Secretary (Foreign Affairs) at the President’s Secretariat; Director General (United Nations); and Minister-Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.
He is married and has two children.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan to address first rally since assassination attempt
The rally will take place on a vast open ground between the capital, Islamabad, and neighbouring Rawalpindi -- the garrison city that is home to the headquarters of the country's powerful military
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan says PTI will quit all legislative assemblies
Imran Khan has resumed his protest march toward Islamabad after surviving an apparent assassination attempt earlier this month
Pakistan govt invites Imran Khan’s PTI for ‘unconditional talks’
The development comes after PTI chief Khan on Friday warned that he would dissolve the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ruled by his party if the federal government did not sit down for talks and announce dates for general elections