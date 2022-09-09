Everything you need to know about World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

The day marks the world’s commitment to suicide prevention

World Suicide Prevention Day is commemorated every year on 10 September. It is conducted by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO). This day marks the world’s commitment to give attention to suicide prevention.

Theme

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021-23 is “Creating hope through action”. This theme urges a need for a collective action by the society to address the issue of suicide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 703,000 people end their lives every year in the world. For every person who dies by suicide, there are 20 other people who die by suicide, and many more go through suicidal thoughts. Millions of people are impacted by the behaviours of suicide, and go through extreme distress.

Every suicide impacts the people around them

Every suicide impacts the people around them. By reducing the stigma around suicide, and raising awareness about this public health concern, we can reduce the number of suicides all over the globe.

So, the motive of this day is to raise awareness about the prevention of suicide globally. The motive is achieved by facilitating open discussions about this problem at school, workplace, or home. The objectives of this day also include the promotion of stakeholder collaboration.

Suicide prevention

IASP established World Suicide Prevention Day in 2003. There are many factors which can drive someone to the point of dying by suicide. For example, suicidal thoughts can occur to someone who has went through bullying, child abuse, sexual violence, any type of mental illness like depression, substance abuse, trauma, discrimination, legal problems, etc.

The risk of suicide attempt can be reduced by being connected to the family, community support, or having access to healthcare.

There can be profound physical, mental, and economic impacts due to suicide or suicide attempts. People who survive a suicide attempt may end up having serious injuries which can cause long-term impacts on their health. They can also develop mental health issues like depression.

Fortunately, 90 percent of the people who engage in suicide attempt and survive, never go on to die because of suicide. If your loved one is isolating himself/herself, experiencing hopelessness or mood swings, then he or she might be suicidal. In this case, you should immediately provide support to him or her in all the ways you can.

