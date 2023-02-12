European Parliament corruption scandal: Belgium charges another EU lawmaker with corruption
The scandal or the so-called Qatargate started last December when authorities charged four people linked to the European Parliament - which sits in the Belgian capital Brussels - over allegations that 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making
Brussels: Belgian prosecutors have charged another European Union lawmaker in the cash-for-influence scandal linked to Qatar, Belgian media reported.
Marc Tarabella, a Belgian socialist, was detained on Friday on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organisation, according to a Belgian newspaper Le Soir report quoted by Reuters.
Tarabella’s lawyer, Maxime Toller, said his client denied any wrongdoing during the questioning by Belgian authorities.
What is the European Parliament corruption scandal?
The scandal or the so-called Qatargate started last December when authorities charged four people linked to the European Parliament – which sits in the Belgian capital Brussels – over allegations that 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.
The Belgian police on 9 December, 2022, searched 16 homes and detained at least six people connected to an investigation into alleged corruption.
Prosecutors also recovered around 600,000 euros and suspected that the Gulf state tried to influence the parliament’s decisions by transferring gifts and money.
Greek Member of the European Parliament and Vice President Eva Kaili was also among the arrested.
Kaili has been a defender of Qatar and called the country a “frontrunner in labour rights” during one of her speeches during the FIFA World Cup last year, according to a BBC report.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Brazil legend Cafu to visit Kolkata in FIFA World Cup 2022 build-up
Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city.
COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory for fans travelling to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022
Visiting fans, aged over six, will be allowed to enter Qatar if they produce a COVID-19 negative certificate before taking flight to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Walid Regragui appointed as Morocco coach
Former Moroccan international Walid Regragui has been appointed head coach of the national side just three months before the FIFA World Cup 2022.