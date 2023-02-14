European nations give priority to fleeing Ukrainians, discriminate against Arab refugees

London: A recent report from Save the Children says that European nations are treating refugees who enter the continent through the Mediterranean Sea differently than those who enter through Ukraine.

According to the “Safe for Some” report, one in fifty refugees die or go missing while making the perilous trek across the Mediterranean to Europe. Twenty percent of those who arrived safely by water were young people, mostly children.

The organisation compared how those permitted admissions from Ukraine – about 8 million individuals, 40% of whom were children were treated with those entering via the Mediterranean.

According to Save the Children, those fleeing turmoil in Ukraine “have not suffered violence, pushbacks, or had to rely on smugglers.”

In accordance with the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive, the study highlighted measures made by European countries to assist Ukrainian refugees in accessing housing, education, and healthcare.

According to the group, this contrasts with the “turning back” of Syrian migrants who come by boat, with “nearly twice as many refugees from Ukraine having claimed protection under the regulation as those who filed for asylum in 2015 and 2016” during the European migration crisis.

The report’s author, Daniel Gorevan of Save the Children Senior Advocacy, said: “The reaction to that crisis was dysfunctional at best and brutal at worst.”

In order to confine those who had already arrived and discourage others from coming, it brought about and strengthened policies that continue to limit children’s capacity to apply for asylum in the EU.

“It doesn’t have to be this this. The warmth shown to Ukrainian families demonstrates that European nations can cooperate to assist frightened and defenceless children fleeing war,” he said.

According to Save the Children, 90% of refugees who are given protection in European countries are required to go through perilous land and sea routes since there are no longer any safe and legal means for children to reach Europe and apply for asylum.

According to the statement, European nations’ “harsh and draconian” immigration controls are to blame for the deaths at sea.

Children frequently experience difficulties rejoining with their families due to further limitations on refugee transit across European nations, the organisation claimed.

As youngsters try to reach families independently, “the reality that family reunification can take many years in some European nations increases the potential of trafficking and exploitation of minors,” it cautioned.

Save the Children interviewed kids who had fled violent situations and travelled to Europe to compile the study. From electric shocks to stand in the cold while being stripped naked, the refugees go through a lot, report claims.

It was incredibly difficult, a 10-year-old boy from Syria who had just arrived in Greece stated. “Without food or water, we spent hours wandering through the woods. We were simply moving on while saying a quick prayer for safety,” he said.

“However, a van picked us up 100 metres before the police station. I was struggling and had a mental breakdown there. I resisted stripping down when the cops ordered us to do so,” he added,

“They led us back to the river, and there were some pretty rickety boats there,” the boy’s mother said to the group. “We were unable to see anything, and I was unable to see my son,” she said.

“I was yelling to the masked men that I am not leaving my son behind because I didn’t know where he was.” She added.

“A new European approach—one that places the rights of all children at the centre of refugee policies—is achievable,” Gorevan said.

“As the EU negotiates a Pact on Asylum and Migration, it has a chance and a responsibility to prioritise children’s rights.” He added.

“All children escaping conflict must be provided with secure, legal pathways to refuge, protection, and assistance in re-establishing their lives,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.