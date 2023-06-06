European Court of Human Rights condemn Russia for failing to adequately investigate 2020 poisoning of Alexei Navalny

The European Court of Human Rights chastised Russia on Tuesday for failing to adequately investigate the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in 2020, which the West claims was an assassination attempt.

The Strasbourg-based ECHR stated that Russia had neglected “to explore the allegations of a possible political motive for the attempted murder, as well as possible involvement of state agents,” unanimously concluding that Russia had breached the European Convention on Human Rights.

It claimed that Russia declined to begin criminal procedures into the poisoning, which caused Navalny to go into a coma and be placed on life support.

The anti-corruption activist, who supporters view as a future political competitor to President Vladimir Putin, became unwell on a trip from Siberia.

He was then evacuated to Germany, where he recovered, but upon his return to Moscow, he was imprisoned and has been so ever since.

The ECHR stated that German official testing revealed “definite proof” of the presence of the deadly nerve toxin Novichok in Navalny’s system.

The court ruled that Russia’s investigation was not open to inspection and that Navalny was not permitted to participate.

The investigation was not “capable of leading to the establishment of the relevant facts and the identification and, if appropriate, punishment of those responsible,” it said.

“It (the probe) therefore could not be considered adequate.”

Russia was ordered to pay Navalny 40,000 euros ($43,000) in damages.

The ECHR is part of the pan-European rights body the Council of Europe from which Russia was expelled in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine last year.

However, the ECHR still has a backlog of cases filed by Russian nationals before then and is continuing to issue verdicts.

It says Russia has a binding legal obligation to implement ECHR judgements concerning Moscow’s actions or violations up until 16 September 2022.

