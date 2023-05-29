European countries urge Israel to stop demolishing Palestinian homes

A group of ten European countries has issued a joint statement calling on Israel to cease its policy of demolishing homes and confiscating Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank.

The consulates general of Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, along with the Office of the European Union Representative to the West Bank and Gaza, released the statement.

As per reports by Anadolu Agency reports, the statement specifically urges Israel, as the occupying power, to put an end to all confiscations and demolitions, and to allow unrestricted access to humanitarian organizations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Additionally, the countries emphasize the importance of Israel returning or compensating for humanitarian items provided by the consortium of donors, referring to the demolition of EU-funded buildings since 2015, amounting to an estimated 1,291,000 euros ($1,385,300).

The ten countries strongly condemn the recent demolition of a school in Jubbet Adh Dhib, funded by donors, and express deep concern regarding the potential demolition of an additional 57 schools in the West Bank.

Israel frequently cites the lack of construction permits as a pretext for demolishing Palestinian homes, particularly in Area C, which is under the control of the Israeli army.

According to the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three sections: Area A, B, and C.

