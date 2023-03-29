The ICE lives on: EU won’t ban sale of ICE cars, to phase out of CO2-emitting cars by 2035

In a major victory for petrolheads and car enthusiasts, the EU has decided not to ban the sale of new ICE or internal combustion engine cars from 2035. Instead, it has agreed to allow carmakers to continue to sell ICE cars, as long as they do not emit any carbon dioxide.

New ICE car sales were set to be completely prohibited beginning in 2035, thanks to laws requiring a 100 per cent decrease in CO2 emissions from all new vehicles sold. Only low-volume manufacturers (fewer than 1000 vehicles registered per year) were exempt.

The law’s final vote, which had been anticipated to be a formality, was postponed after German and Italian officials objected to the mandated transition to electric vehicles, requesting an exemption for e-fuels and smart fuels.

Germany saves the day

Germany has established a coalition with Italy and some Eastern European nations to oppose the planned phase-out of internal combustion engines beginning in 2035 unless electric vehicles are spared.

On Monday, transport officials from Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia gathered to debate changes to EU plans.

According to German Transport Minister Volker Wissing, Italy, Poland, and the Czech Republic, among others, are sceptical of wiping out internal combustion cars.

The issue of banning ICE showed dissent within Germany’s ruling alliance. The conservative Free Democratic Party (FDP) wished to authorise cars running on synthetic fuels or e-fuels to continue after 2035.

These fuels, which are made with energy from renewable hydrogen and other gases, are referred to as “carbon neutral” by advocates and would extend the life of combustion technology. Some automakers say this can be an alternative to electric cars because they are carbon dioxide emission-free.

E-fuels are carbon neutral because they are produced from collected CO2 emissions, which supporters claim cancels out the CO2 emitted when the fuel is combusted in a motor.

German unions also wanted the ICE ban mitigated. Hundreds of thousands of jobs in Germany would have been at risk if the ban was imposed. Italy and Poland also opposed for the same reasons.

Zero-emissions target for all

The approval from EU countries’ energy ministers means Europe’s main climate policy for cars can now enter into force – after weeks of delay caused by last-minute opposition from Germany.

The EU law will require all new cars sold to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035, and 55 per cent lower CO2 emissions from 2030, versus 2021 levels. The targets are designed to drive the rapid decarbonisation of new car fleets in Europe.

After Germany requested this exemption, the European Commission promised to establish a legal path for sales of new vehicles that only operate on e-fuels to continue after 2035.

The EU strategy was supposed to make it impossible to sell combustion engine vehicles in the EU starting in 2035. However, Germany’s exemption provides a possible lifeline for conventional cars, even though e-fuels are not yet mass-produced.

The agreement, according to German Transport Minister Volker Wissing, will “open up important options for the population towards climate-neutral and affordable mobility.”

“The path is clear: new cars and vans must have zero emissions by 2035,” said EU climate policy head Frans Timmermans.

In the fall of 2023, the Commission will suggest how sales of e-fuel-only vehicles can continue after 2035. Such vehicles will require technology to keep them from starting when loaded with petrol or diesel.

UK to follow EU’s steps

According to a report by The Telegraph, the British Government is planning to follow the EU’s example, with the Department of Transport open to synthetic fuels as long as the industry can demonstrate that they will be carbon neutral.

“Groupthink has dictated battery electric to be the way forward for too long when we’re already seeing the technology fail and not develop at the pace people need,” said Greg Smith, a Tory MP on the Transport Select Committee.

“The 2030 target is unrealistic in the first place, and we need to give inventors and the car business the time and space to create a time and space rather than just leap to the betamax that is currently accessible,” said Smith

