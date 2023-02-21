EU weighs new powers to hit those helping Russia evade sanctions

New Delhi: A number of European Union member states are urging the block to strengthen its capacity to retaliate against those who aid Russia in evading sanctions, including by using trade sanctions.

The new powers may include issuing warnings to people or companies outside and in the EU that are helping Russia get around sanctions and giving the bloc the ability to act where this relates to products used against Ukraine in battle, according to a Bloomberg report citing a draft of the proposal.

“Russia is trying to keep supplying its military industry with the necessary components despite our sanctions,” the report quoted from the proposal.

“Alternative supply chains are created through the use of front companies and intermediates in the circle of countries around Russia. Special focus should be put on western components that are crucial to the Russian military industry,” it said.

One year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and with a number of penalty packages having been imposed, the EU and its partners are putting more of an emphasis on implementation, including pressuring countries that haven’t enacted the measures and businesses intended to put limitations in place.

Nearly dozen member states back move

The proposals, which are supported by nearly a dozen member states including France and Germany, would include:

Expanding the basis for which firms and individuals in third countries can be sanctioned so that it’s easier to list entities linked to components and supplies used by Russia in Ukraine, as well as the types of goods to target given their military use Ensure that sanctions are applied uniformly across member states, and strengthen coordination and reporting mechanisms with the aim of closing any loopholes Increase the EU’s capacity to carry out analysis and research, and improve how information flows between member states and the EU’s institutions in Brussels Use the EU’s soon to be established Anti-Money Laundering Authority for countering sanctions circumvention



The draft report states that the eventual course of action the EU could adopt would be case-by-case and could range from official warnings and diplomatic outreach to publishing concerns when evidence permits. Also, where there is a high rate of circumvention, it may promote the use of trade instruments and restrictions as well as contractual duties for the final use of pertinent commodities.

Member nations are anticipated to discuss the proposals this week.

With inputs from agencies

