EU lawmakers take major step to curb AI, votes on curbs for ChatGPT and other similar tools
EU's Parliamentary committees overwhelmingly voted for calling for curbs on how AI can be used in Europe, citing that AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney can be major threats to public safety, health, or fundamental rights, if it remains unregulated.
Lawmakers in the European Parliament have taken an important initial step towards the regulation of artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT. The aim is to establish EU-wide regulations swiftly.
Parliamentary committees focused on civil liberties and consumer protection has overwhelmingly voted in favour of a position that calls for limitations on the use of AI in Europe, while still promoting innovation in the sector.
What next?
The next step is for the proposal to be presented to the full parliament for adoption next month. Following that, negotiations will take place with EU member states to finalize the law. Lawmakers consider this vote to be a historic moment and hope that it will result in the world’s first regulations on artificial intelligence.
The proposed legislation aligns with the main points of a European Commission proposal put forth two years ago. However, it suggests the inclusion of bans on biometric surveillance, emotion recognition, and predictive policing AI systems.
Furthermore, it seeks to establish special transparency measures for generative AI systems like ChatGPT and Midjourney. These measures would include notifications to users clarifying that the output was generated by a machine rather than a human.
AI a threat to public safety, health, and fundamental rights
The proposal approved by the parliament also includes provisions to define additional criteria for determining “high-risk” areas of AI application, potentially narrowing down the scope of this designation.
The European Commission’s proposed list already encompasses AI use in critical infrastructure, education, human resources, public order, and migration management.
However, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are calling for an additional requirement, stating that threats to public safety, health, or fundamental rights should also be considered when determining high-risk applications.
The urgency to legislate the use of AI
While the EU has been working on AI legislation for some time, the public awareness of both the potential and risks associated with AI has grown significantly in recent months, particularly since the emergence of ChatGPT at the end of last year. This has prompted a greater sense of urgency in addressing the regulatory aspects of AI technology.
The emergence of image-generation AI models like Midjourney and DALL-E has triggered a widespread online frenzy, as people rush to create images resembling Van Gogh or a pope wearing a stylish puffer jacket. Additionally, AI music platforms have garnered attention for their impressive capability to generate vocals that sound remarkably human.
