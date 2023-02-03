EU-Ukraine Summit: Now, colours are casualty of Russian war; visitors to avoid 'green, khaki, too bright' clothes

Kyiv: Avoid “green, khaki or too bright” attire, the European Commission instructed travellers from Brussels for the EU-Ukraine summit, asking them to wear “usual business attire”.

A report by POLITICO said that the instruction was an apparent attempt to reserve the military look for the hosts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, Zelenskyy has been seen donning an army green t-shirt which is also being said to have become his ubiquitous war-time uniform.

EU-Ukraine summit dress code

Apart from dressing in usual business attire but avoid “green, khaki or too bright colours”, visitors have been requested to travel light (backpack or similar) and avoid a suitcase if possible.

“Since the exact travel time is impossible to foresee, it is advisable to be prepared to go straight from the train to the meetings upon arrival, in case needed,” the note said.

Considering cold weather, the travellers were asked to carry “comfortable shoes and a warm jacket/coat.”

The note, however, warned the travellers that “boxes with cold food will be distributed on the train, but please be prepared for basic supplies.”

As for trains, the travellers were told that there will be individual sleeping couches with one shared toilet in each wagon, “no bathrooms”.

Why a dress code?

The note did not give any explanation for the bright-colour ban at the occasion, but the report by POLITICO mentioned EU diplomats saying that it was in line with expectations around the Continent to not overdo the imagery and stay consistent with the political message.

EU officials have earlier found ways to show sartorial solidarity with Ukraine. During her annual state of the EU speech, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wore a bright yellow and blue outfit, mirroring the Ukrainian flag.

Zelenskyy’s monotonous look

Since the start of Ukraine war, Zelenskyy has become a recognisable leader across the world and he is often seen donning simple khaki hoodies, jackets and t-shirts as he co-ordinates his country’s defences.

As per a report by DailyMail, Zelenskyy has ditched the suit and tie that would typically befit a head of state for more utilitarian attire as he has been tossing between the presidential palace and the streets of conflict-hit Ukraine.

