World

EU leader calls on 27-nation bloc for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

Von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on the EU's member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year

The Associated Press May 04, 2022 12:38:56 IST
EU leader calls on 27-nation bloc for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. AP

Brussels: The European Union's leader on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

Von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on the EU's member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,” von der Leyen said.

The proposals need to be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 member countries — some of them landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies — to agree on oil sanctions “will not be easy.”

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 04, 2022 13:39:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Moscow advance crawls
World

Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Moscow advance crawls

20 civilians have been evacuated from besieged plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, where up to 1,000 are living. Conditions of the vast network of tunnels under Azovstal steel plant are said to be brutal, and earlier efforts at evacuations had been futile

Russia-Ukraine war: In Kyiv, US' Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge
World

Russia-Ukraine war: In Kyiv, US' Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge

In the highest-level American visit to Ukraine, top envoy Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that US would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing to the war-torn country

Ukraine war: Russian fuel depot near Ukraine border catches fire
World

Ukraine war: Russian fuel depot near Ukraine border catches fire

A fire has been reported at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba fuel depot in Bryansk, around 150 kms from the Ukrainian border