EU hesitates to include ban on Russian gas pipelines in sanctions package

The European Union (EU) is unlikely to modify its 11th Russia sanctions package to permanently close natural gas pipelines that were shut down by the Kremlin after the invasion of Ukraine.

According to reports, this matter will be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit. The G7, composed of wealthy democracies, is considering a proposal to prevent countries like Germany and Poland from resuming gas imports from Russia, even if the Kremlin decides to resume supply.

However, G7 members such as Germany and Italy, who have pipeline connections to Russia, are not in consensus regarding this idea, despite the decrease in gas flow.

EU officials and analysts suggest that the proposal is unlikely to be approved.

An anonymous diplomat from an EU country affected by the gas cutoff last year stated that the chances of the proposal passing are very slim.

The diplomat added that the countries dependent on the remaining gas are strongly opposing the measure, and it would be impractical to introduce such a significant change at this stage of the 11th sanctions package’s development.

According to the Bruegel think tank, prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia used to supply over 40 percent of the European Union’s gas imports.

Currently, that figure has dropped to less than 8 percent.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which runs underwater to Germany, and the Yamal pipeline that crosses Poland, have both experienced a complete halt in gas flow.

The transit through pipelines across Ukraine is now only a quarter of what it was before the war, while the TurkStream pipeline across the Black Sea is operating at pre-war levels.

Russia has indicated the possibility of resuming gas supplies, with President Vladimir Putin stating in October that his country is prepared to restart shipments if needed.

The objective of the G7’s strategy is to prevent the revival of Nord Stream, primarily to address concerns in Germany and other countries where there may be interest from companies and consumers in resuming Russian gas imports through pipelines. This move could also create momentum to include pipelines in the EU’s potential 12th round of sanctions.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko stated to POLITICO that prohibiting pipeline imports of Russian gas would be a significant symbolic step.

He believes it would hinder Russia’s ability to blackmail the EU and influence European politicians through comfortable means.

