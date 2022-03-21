EU foreign policy chief accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court in the Netherlands is gathering evidence about any possible war crimes in Ukraine, but Russia does not recognize the tribunal’s jurisdiction
Brussels: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, most notably in the besieged port city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians have been killed.
Borrell says that “what’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. Destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner. This is something awful.”
He says Russia has lost any moral high ground and he underlined that “war also has law.” Borrell’s remarks on Monday came as he arrived to chair a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
Also read: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal': What does it mean and who gets to decide?
The International Criminal Court in the Netherlands is gathering evidence about any possible war crimes in Ukraine, but Russia, like the United States, does not recognize the tribunal’s jurisdiction.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney says his country is “certainly open to other mechanisms for accountability in terms of the atrocities that are taking place in Ukraine right now.”
Coveney says social media images of the war are “driving a fury across the European Union” for those responsible to be held to account.
