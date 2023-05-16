EU Council adopts world's first legal framework for cryptoassets regulation

The world’s first complete set of regulations for the regulation of cryptoassets (MiCa) was reportedly agreed by the European Council on Tuesday.

The MiCA, which has already received approval from the European Parliament and member states of the EU, mandates that cryptocurrency companies obtain EU authorization before they can serve consumers within the Union and adhere to anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations.

