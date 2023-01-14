EU considers to add Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to list of terrorist organisations

New Delhi: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran is being considered for inclusion on the European Union’s (EU’s) list of terrorist organisations at a time when the Iranian government is carrying out an increasing number of executions and death sentences in an effort to quell the current uprising.

Le Monde reported that a number of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, are advocating for this action. To prepare the strongest decision possible, one that is unchallengeable before the European Court of Justice, their representatives have requested the opinion of the legal services division of the European Council.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had earlier demanded the same. In a tweet she said, “We have taken the initiative with #EU partners to make new listings at the next external council. That’s not enough for us: Listing the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization is politically important and makes sense.”

Wir haben mit #EU Partnern die Initiative ergriffen, um beim nächsten Außenrat neue Listungen vorzunehmen. Das reicht uns nicht: Die Revolutionsgarde als Terrororganisation zu listen ist politisch wichtig & sinnvoll. 2/3 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) January 9, 2023

A similar proposal has been made in the UK, where MP Matthew Offord called for Iran’s IRGC to be a proscribed a terror organization.

Important remarks by British MP @Offord4Hendon today who calls for #Iran‘s IRGC to be a proscribed terror organization; UK to cut all political ties with Tehran & invoke SnapBack sanctions to terminate #Iran JCPOA; & close regime Islamic centers in UK. pic.twitter.com/jMka4nWXzV — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 12, 2023

Earlier, more than 100 members signed a letter addressed to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, calling for stronger measures against Tehran.

The letter urged the bloc to take steps to put more pressure on Tehran, such as sanctioning Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

Yesterday, I signed a letter to @JosepBorrellF along with 100+ colleagues calling on the EU to take a firmer stance on Iran. The Iranian people want to exercise their basic human rights, and they deserve solidarity and action by from 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/vmo2zFPOHV — Barry Andrews MEP (@BarryAndrewsMEP) January 12, 2023

According to Le Monde, the discussion in Brussels shows that European nations want to exert more pressure on Tehran four months after the movement was first violently suppressed after the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in custody. In connection with the protests, four men were hanged in Iran in December 2022 and the beginning of January. Around 50 more people run the same risk.

Around 20 organisations are currently on the European list of terrorist organisations, including Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State group, and the Iranian-supported armed wing of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

