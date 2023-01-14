World

EU considers to add Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to list of terrorist organisations

Germany, Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, are advocating for this action. To prepare the strongest decision possible, one that is unchallengeable before the European Court of Justice, their representatives have requested the opinion of the legal services division of the European Council

Shivam Verma January 14, 2023 14:00:27 IST
EU considers to add Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to list of terrorist organisations

File image of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. AFP

New Delhi: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran is being considered for inclusion on the European Union’s (EU’s) list of terrorist organisations at a time when the Iranian government is carrying out an increasing number of executions and death sentences in an effort to quell the current uprising.

Le Monde reported that a number of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, are advocating for this action. To prepare the strongest decision possible, one that is unchallengeable before the European Court of Justice, their representatives have requested the opinion of the legal services division of the European Council.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had earlier demanded the same. In a tweet she said, “We have taken the initiative with #EU partners to make new listings at the next external council. That’s not enough for us: Listing the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization is politically important and makes sense.”

A similar proposal has been made in the UK, where MP Matthew Offord called for Iran’s IRGC to be a proscribed a terror organization.

Earlier, more than 100 members signed a letter addressed to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, calling for stronger measures against Tehran.

The letter urged the bloc to take steps to put more pressure on Tehran, such as sanctioning Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

According to Le Monde, the discussion in Brussels shows that European nations want to exert more pressure on Tehran four months after the movement was first violently suppressed after the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in custody. In connection with the protests, four men were hanged in Iran in December 2022 and the beginning of January. Around 50 more people run the same risk.

Also Read: Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim despite international outcry

Around 20 organisations are currently on the European list of terrorist organisations, including Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State group, and the Iranian-supported armed wing of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 14, 2023 14:06:31 IST

TAGS:

also read

Sweden inaugurates new satellite launch site
World

Sweden inaugurates new satellite launch site

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson cut the ribbon during a ceremony at 'Spaceport Esrange', described as 'mainland Europe's first satellite launch complex'

European Union nations to try again for coordinated approach on China COVID-19 policies
World

European Union nations to try again for coordinated approach on China COVID-19 policies

EU nations France, Spain and Italy have already announced independent measures to implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China

Croatia adopts the Euro: What changes for the Balkan nation?
World

Croatia adopts the Euro: What changes for the Balkan nation?

On New Year, Croatia ditched its kuna currency to adopt the euro and entered Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone. Experts believe the move will protect the Adriatic nation’s economy amid soaring inflation in the wake of Russia's war with Ukraine