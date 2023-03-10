Geneva: European Parliament and EU states have agreed that the bloc should use at least 11.7% less energy by 2030, stated the Council of the member on Friday in Brussels.

Each EU country must contribute to the savings targets and a specific formula is to be used to calculate the national contributions, according to the announcement.

A deviation of up to 2.5% from individual countries will be possible, however, if the combined national contributions are not enough, the EU Commission can ask individual countries to do more.

The formal approval of the EU Parliament and the EU countries will still be needed before the new targets can come into force.

“Those who dawdle get homework,” tweeted German MEP Jutta Paulus (Greens), who negotiated for the EU Parliament.

Deal reached last night on EU energy efficiency directive. Europe will improve its target to -11.7% energy consumption by 2030, he said.

Deal reached last night on #EU #energyefficiency directive!

Europe will

✅ Improve target to -11.7% energy consumption until 2030

✅ Increase yearly savings to 1.5% average

✅ Help people in energy poverty

✅ End fossil fuel subsidies in district heating

➡️ pic.twitter.com/gj56BG4b9S — Jutta Paulus (@JuttaPaulusRLP) March 10, 2023

According to Paulus, the agreement will save the equivalent of Spain’s entire energy consumption, Anadolu agency reported.

The parliament’s chief negotiator Niels Fuglsang spoke of “real change to the benefit of the climate and to the detriment of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

On Thursday, EU countries committed to phasing out fossil fuels ahead of the UN Climate Summit (COP28) that will be held in Dubai on Nov. 30-Dec. 12.

Representatives of the 27 EU member states approved a text Thursday that said the EU will promote and call for a global transition to fossil fuel-free energy systems well before 2050.

At the COP28 summit in Dubai, nearly 200 countries will try to step up efforts to curb climate change.

Some countries hope to finalize a global agreement to phase out not only coal use, as agreed at previous UN climate talks, but also oil and gas.

