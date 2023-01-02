Etidal and Telegram remove 15 million pieces of extremist content shared by ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham

Riyadh: In 2022, the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology joined hands with Telegram to take down 6,824 channels and removed more than 15 million pieces of ‘extremist’ online content.

The Riyadh-based Etidal Center has been working with Telegram to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism by reviewing online content posted in Arabic.

Both organisations have agreed to expand their collaboration in order to detect and remove terrorism-related material.

From September to December of last year, the joint team monitored and removed approximately 8.5 million items of extreme content broadcast by the three terrorist organisations, Al-Qaeda, ISIS(Daish), and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, via 3,616 channels.

On February 21, 2022, Etidal and Telegram announced an agreement to expand their joint efforts to address the issue.

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham created more than 7.6 million items and 1,676 channels, Daesh created 5.4 million items and 4,359 channels, and Al-Qaeda created 1.9 million items and 789 channels.

Media files — PDFs, videos, and audio — uploaded by Telegram groups and public Telegram channels hosting the material were mentioned.

The collaboration agreement aims to protect platform users from extremist content, ideological influences, and attempts to exploit the space for content trading.

In August, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism praised Etidal’s efforts in combating certain ideologies, stating that the global centre possessed practical knowledge of various extremist groups.

Mansour Al-Shammari, the secretary-general of Etidal, recently received a high-level delegation from the United Nations in Saudi Arabia.

The two sides talked about how they could work together to prevent and combat terrorism and violent extremism.

The delegation was briefed on the center’s efforts to combat extremist ideology as well as its societal initiatives.

