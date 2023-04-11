Eruption in Russia's Kamchatka poses increased threat to air traffic

According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), the Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday and threw out an ash cloud that rose 10 kilometres (six miles) in the air, increasing the risk to air traffic.

The team issued a code red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation, noting that a “large ash cloud” was drifting west of the volcano and that ash explosions up to 15 kilometres high could occur at any time. “Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft,” it said.

Oleg Bondarenko, the president of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region, said on Telegram that local officials had shuttered schools and instructed citizens in adjacent communities to stay indoors as an ash cloud had expanded for tens of kilometres (miles) around the volcano.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s biggest and most active volcanoes, has experienced over 60 sizable eruptions in the previous 10,000 years, with the most recent significant one being in 2007.

It consists of two major components, the smaller of which, Young Shiveluch, has been seen by scientists to be particularly active recently. Young Shiveluch has a peak that rises to a height of 2,800 metres (9,186 feet), protruding out of the 3,283-meter-high Old Shiveluch.

Bondarenko said the volcano erupted at 6:31 a.m. local time and that the cloud spread over Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk, villages more than 70 kilometres apart. Ash had started to fall on Klyuchi and Mayskoye, which lies about halfway between the two. “Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel,” he added.

