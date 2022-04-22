English Language Day 2022: History, significance and some messages to share with your loved ones 

As part of an initiative to establish language days, English Language Day was first marked by the United Nations' Department of Global Communications in 2010

English Language Day is annually celebrated by the United Nations on 23 April. The day aims to promote awareness about the history, culture, and achievements associated with the language.

The day was first celebrated in the year 2010. English Language Day is celebrated on 23 April as it marks the occasion of William Shakespeare’s birth anniversary as well as his death anniversary.

At the time of Shakespeare's existence during the 16th and 17th centuries, the English language underwent a lot of changes. 'The Bard', as William Shakespeare is fondly called, has contributed a lot to the language and created a number of new words and phrases, which are in use today.

History and significance:

English Language Day was first marked by the United Nations' Department of Global Communications in 2010 as part of an initiative for establishing language days for each of the UN's six official languages.

An interesting fact that needs to be noted is that 1500 years ago, only three tribes spoke English, whereas now it is spoken by around 2 billion people. About 75 countries have given official status to this language.

Here are some popular quotes and messages to celebrate the occasion

We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary- James Nicoll

Happy English Language Day! May you come across poems and stories to celebrate this wonderful language.

23 April is not just the birthday or death anniversary of William Shakespeare, but it is also the day of the English language. Happy English language day to you.

The day is to celebrate language that has helped everyone communicate in a common way. Happy English Language Day to you.

Happy English Language Day to all the students out there in schools!

When you celebrate a language, it’s a new way to teach others that particular language. Happy English Language Day!

This is the day when we can make people realise the importance of this language. A very Happy English Language Day to all of you!

