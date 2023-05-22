Enemy at Home: Charity involved in hosting secret Chinese police stations in Canada received funding from govt

In what could prove a major “embarrassment” for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Canadian government has been found funding a Quebec-based charity involved in hosting Chinese secret police stations in the country.

A report by the Montreal Gazette revealed that the Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal received more than $4.45 million from the Canadian government over the last three years.

The country’s Chinese Foreign Interference committee believes that the funding might have helped pro-Beijing actors to expand their network of spying in Canada.

The Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal (SFCGM) advertises itself as a space and resource for Chinese immigrants that work toward the welfare of the community.

Financial records of SFCGM show that Ottawa sent over $200,000 in public funds to the charity between 2020 and 2022. The charity specifically received $178,450 from the federal government between 2020-21.

Data shows that most of the cash was transferred from Quebec’s Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration. Meanwhile, a database of federal government grants and contributions has listed five contributions made by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) in 2018.

An ESDC spokesperson, according to National Post, confirmed the transfer of money to SFCGM under its New Horizons for Seniors program aimed at training seniors in Quebec’s Chinese community to use online communications.

Link between ESDC and SFCGM goes way back

According to a report by the Toronto Star, SFCGM and ESDC have had links for many years with the charity receiving funding directly from Beijing for some time.

In 2016, Chinese media reports suggested that the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office had designated the SFCGM as an Overseas Chinese Service Centre.

‘Embarrassment for Trudeau’

The shocking discovery of public funds being funnelled into Beijing’s outpost can cause embarrassment to Justin Trudeau, who is known for his liberal outlook, according to the Telegraph.

Quebec’s Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration has since halted all remaining contracts with the group.

A spokesperson of Action Free Hong Kong Montreal, a pro-democracy group, Benjamin Fung, said, “If this is really a police station from China, they can use the funds to expand their network and their connections.”

He added, “This is also one way to monitor the many international Chinese students that are here.”

The network of secret police stations in Canada

Months after the police began investigating the existence of Chinese police stations in Canada, the country’s Public Safety Minister claimed that the menace of Chinese spies might not be over as there are more such police stations operating in the country.

“I am confident that the [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] have taken concrete action to disrupt any foreign interference in relation to those so-called police stations, and that if new police stations are popping up and so on, that they will continue to take decisive action going forward,” Marco Mendicino said.

