End of an Era: National Geographic lays off last of its staff writers, to go off US newsstands from next year

For centuries, National Geographic has reported on endangered species and the world of flora and fauna. Now, the classic yellow-bordered magazine will soon become extinct as it laid off all of its last remaining staff writers on Wednesday.

The Washington-based magazine will no longer be available on newsstands in the US from next year, according to The Washington Post.

NatGeo magazine was first published in 1888 and has been surveying science and the natural world for 135 years.

The layoff involved over 19 editorial staffers who were notified about their termination in April. This is the latest cutback under the Walt Disney Company which owns National Geographic.

Article assignments will now be assigned to freelancers or pieced together by editors. A small audio department was also part of the layoffs.

The latest layoff is the second over the past nine months. Last year in September, Disney fired six top editors of National Geographic.

Many employees have confirmed the news of layoffs.

“NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers,” tweeted Craig Welch, a former senior writer of the magazine.

He added, “I’ve been so lucky. I got to work with incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honour.”

My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature—my 16th, and my last as a senior writer. NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers. I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor. pic.twitter.com/VOt6KydD5Z — Craig Welch (@CraigAWelch) June 28, 2023

Another journalist Doug Main said, “National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me.”

Chris Albert, National Geographic’s spokesperson told The Washington Post, “Staffing changes will not affect the company’s plans to continue publishing a monthly magazine but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms.”

What does the future look like for NatGeo?

In a November interview with Axios, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Nathan Lump said that National Geographic is planning to invest more in social videos as the brand tries to modernise itself.

He added that the company is trying to expand its digital footprint and include more short-form videos to be published on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

“Our incredible social reach is largely based on our strength on Instagram, which is based on our strength in photography, which is great,” he said.

He added, “But obviously, we know that video is driving a lot of engagement in social, and that’s where a lot of growth is in terms of engagement and users and social platforms. And so, we need to put a lot more emphasis there.”

