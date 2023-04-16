'End of an era': Beijing drops mandatory mask requirement for subway travellers
Masks, however, remain mandatory when a person has tested positive for COVID or is displaying symptoms, during local outbreaks and in medical institutions and nursing homes
Beijing: Getting a step closer to ban all forms of COVID measures, Beijing has now dropped mandatory mask requirements for all subway travellers, local media reported on Sunday.
The order comes days after a Chinese health expert put minds at ease by saying that the threat posed by COVID is no longer serious.
Beijing subway staff tore down signs put up to remind people to wear masks, indicating the promulgation of the order effective immediately.
A user wrote “It’s as if an era has passed” on China’s popular social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu.
The pandemic is nearing its end, based on World Health Organization data, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the China Daily.
According to Global Times, however, the latest figures show that China’s positivity rate slightly went up in April. But respiratory specialists said it was unlikely China would experience another big wave of infections nationwide.
Masks are optional on public transport and in supermarkets, movie theatres and other indoor places with large gatherings, Xinhua News reported.
Masks, however, remain mandatory when a person has tested positive for COVID or is displaying symptoms, during local outbreaks and in medical institutions and nursing homes, the report added.
Earlier this week, health officials in India announced that COVID in the country is moving towards the endemic stage.
Moreover, US President Joe Biden on Monday signed a GOP-led resolution, bringing an end to the COVID-19 national emergency more than three years after it went into effect.
The legislation drafted by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) passed the House 229-197 in February despite almost 200 House Democrats voting against it after the White House said it strongly opposed the measure, though it did not threaten to veto it if the bill passed.
The bill later passed the Senate in a bipartisan 68-23 vote.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
COVID-19: India reports 3,038 cases, nine deaths
The death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with nine deaths. While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated
COVID-19: India logs 5,335 new cases, highest in 195 days
As per the latest data by the health ministry, the death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala
Remain cautious and wear mask, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge in Delhi
Delhi recorded 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department