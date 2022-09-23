New Delhi: Russia on Thursday made it clear to Indian authorities as well as to the world at large that it did not want to get involved in any resolution of military or bilateral disputes between neighbours India and China, which has been dragging since June 2020, with a number of rounds of military talks between both countries failing to lead to an amicable and complete disengagement process on India’s eastern borders.

“We don’t want to get involved in resolution of bilateral disputes b/w India & China. We only encourage the 2 to find a quick & peaceful resolution to border disputes, unlike some countries who only encourage suspicions of India towards China & vice versa,” Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said on Thursday, barely days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The SCO summit was held at Samarkand in Uzbekistan, earlier this month. It was the 22nd meet of the influential eight-member regional grouping.

Calling out other nations for taking sides, Alipov said, “We don't support such an attitude. We stand for those disputes to be resolved solely between India and China for the benefit of both parties. We don't see any other role in this dialogue.”

Russia continues to be one of India’s major trading partners in the Asian landscape and lays a lot of emphasis on mutual issues of trust. The envoy has also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement that the future of Asia lies in the cooperation of India-China and that bilateral issues should be sorted out at the earliest. “We are very supportive of such an approach. We stand for developing an atmosphere of trust,” the envoy added.

“With the price cap that the US proposes, I believe that India is going to pursue its own interest in the situation if such steps get implemented. We won't trade and cooperate to our detriment,” he reiterated.

On India-Russia-China cooperation, the Russian Ambassador said, “We believe that this is a promising mechanism that should be enhanced. This trilateral dialogue would help build trust between all participants and be helpful to promote a unified agenda & interest of the world at large.”

The Russian envoy also hinted that the Asian giant wanted to end hostilities in Ukraine, not occupy any territory and was willing to move towards de-escalation provided Ukraine displayed “certain will” to do the same.

