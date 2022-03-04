Employee Appreciation Day 2022: Find date, history and significance of this important day

This day is considered an opportunity to create a positive bond between employers and employees and to ensure a healthy mental and physical workspace for individuals

The first Friday of March is always observed as Employee Appreciation Day. The day was introduced to acknowledge the hard work and diligence of employees and bestow them with the recognition that they deserve. Apart from acknowledging the importance of workers, Employee Appreciation Day also aims for bring about cheer and happiness to the workforce.

This day is considered an opportunity to create a positive bond between employers and employees and to ensure a healthy mental and physical workspace for individuals.

Date:

This year, Employee Appreciation Day will be marked on 4 March.

History and Significance:

It was Dr Bob Nelson who introduced Employee Appreciation Day in 1995 to thank employees and boost their morale. Nelson is also a founding member of Recognition Professionals International.

According to a report in News18, Nelson was inspired by a study that determined that stronger employee-employer bonds would be highly beneficial for any firm. He later realised that the success of a company was dependent on employee satisfaction. Hence, he began observing this day to emphasise upon the importance of boosting employee morale.

Employee Appreciation Day is crucial for maintaining an engaging and happy environment at the workplace. When employers take decisive steps to ensure that employees are recognized for their work, it results in several benefits including a boost in morale and strengthens bonds between bosses and workers.

This Employee Appreciation Day, here are a few ways to thank your team:

Personalise praise: Remember to praise their hard work sometimes through a call, mail or even an award. A sincere thank you to an employee can often be expressed in the simplest way possible.

Provide a path for the future: Try to guide your employees towards their career aspirations. By giving employees a clear path for professional growth, companies can ensure that workers will remain with them for a longer period of time.

Help create a less stressful environment at work: Appreciating the contributions of your employees will make them happier and also reduce their stress. Employers should take care to provide a work environment with a sound management system and concrete leave, bonus and reward policies to ensure the happiness of their workforce.

