More than 48 hours have passed since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria. But with each moment passing, the death toll continues to mount and rescue teams are still pulling out the survivors with bated breaths. While the emotions are running high, the two Middle Eastern nations are currently reeling from the worst earthquakes to hit the region in almost a century.

Since Turkey and Syria faced two massively horrific tremors of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes respectively, the government, rescue teams, and citizens have been indulged in a race against time to find survivors. With more than 3000 buildings collapsed in Turkey and Syria, each and every living being in the area is seeking help, including animals. Therefore, at a time when many stories and videos of people saving the victims are making your tears roll down your cheeks, several clips of cats being rescued from the wreckage somewhere in Turkey have gone viral on Twitter.

One such video clip, which was shared by a Twitter user, has taken the internet by storm. The heart-melting video was shared with the caption, “A cat was rescued in. Turkey after the whole one day. Thank you, rescue teams.”

The now-viral video opens by showing half of the body of a Turkish cat stuck under rubble. While it can be seen trying her best to come out of the wreckage, but due to the weight of debris the cat seems unable to pull out its hindlegs from it. The cat can be seen surrounded by some of the members of the rescue team, who are trying to help the cat by lifting up the debris. While the video doesn’t show the conclusion of the rescue task, the caption of the video truly hints that it concluded on a happy note. Several users took to the comments section to laud the rescue team. One user commented, “Poor little one! Thank you to the good humans who cared about her.”

Another said, “So glad they rescued her..I am assuming they got the rest of her out and she is okay? May they vet everyone out and all pets. Sending more prayers…huge prayers.”

A user wrote, “All of the rescuers out there are absolute angels. Taking the time to save every living being possible. I live in America where I take my life for granted. I could never express my gratitude for these lovely people enough.”

On the other hand, a series of pictures are making rounds on the internet, wherein presumably army personnel can be seen taking away a cat.

In the first picture, a white-furred feline can be seen clinging to a soldier, who seems to have ferried it out of the mound of debris. In the second picture, some people can be seen surrounding the two, while a man is giving the cat water to drink.

