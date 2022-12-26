After two years of subdued festivities due to COVID-19, people across the world gathered this year to celebrate Christmas with fervour and excitement. From going on vacations to attending extravagant Christmas parties, people indulged in celebrations and enjoyed their hearts out with close friends and family members. Speaking of which, while Christmas is over, we are not yet over the extraordinary and amazing Christmas-influenced videos. Many such videos have gone viral on the internet, with some from people’s celebrations and some created to mark the festival and its significance. One such video was shared by Emirates airlines and the internet is loving it.

The video shared two days back is an animated clip of an Emirates aircraft being converted into a Santa Claus sleigh with reindeer pulling it into the sky. As the video plays, it begins by showing the flight standing on the runway with a Santa cap on its front end. We can also see a group of reindeer tied to the aircraft and ready to fly off.

Later, the reindeer take a flight and fly into the sky with the aircraft to ‘deliver gifts’.

Watch:



Extending Christmas wishes to all, the airline wrote, “Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates.”

As soon as the video was shared, it went viral and grabbed the attention of many. Users while talking to the comment section appreciated the airline’s gesture.

A user wrote, “Only Emirates! They always do it Big”, while another person wrote, “Well that’s awesome. Merry Christmas!” “A mind-blowing idea and implementation”, a third user wrote. So far, the video has grabbed millions of views and also amassed over 1 lakh likes.

Notably, this is not the first time that Emirates has celebrated festivals. Earlier during Diwali, the airline to observe the festival had included Diwali-special sweets on its menu for onboard flights to and from India.

