Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter HQ into homeless shelter, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos extends support

Elon Musk has drifted the idea of turning the Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter. The post, which has now been deleted, has created a lot of buzz on social media.

"Convert Twitter SF HQ to a homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," read his now-deleted tweet.

Musk even conducted a poll in this regard on the social media platform. And, it was backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who replied to it by saying, "Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer."

The tech billionaire was quick enough to drop a reply under Bezos' comment. He wrote, " great idea".

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who owns 9.2 per cent of the stake in Twitter, has decided to not join its board. The announcement was made by Twitter boss Parag Agarwal. "Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing it with you all here," he said.

In his long note, Agarwal said that the Board had many discussions about Musk joining the it. They were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. They also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat.

Agarwal added that the company will still seek suggestions from Musk. "Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," he said.

