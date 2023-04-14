Payday For Twitter Creators: Elon Musk unveils monetisation plans for creators to earn through sub plans

Elon Musk’s plan to help creators monetise their content on Twitter may just be the boost that the platform needs. Subscriptions are now available on the site, according to the company. Musk has already begun revenue sharing with adverts displayed in-thread. To get the perks, the user is required to be a Twitter Blue subscriber.

Musk said earlier today that subscriptions will be available for longform writing, photos, and videos uploaded on Twitter. Musk previously stated that the “For you” timeline on the site would exclusively showcase tweets from those who paid an £8 monthly subscription price. Following outcry, Musk quickly changed his decision, assuring that the “For you” timeline would no longer be confined to paying customers.

We’re firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023



In comparison to rivals such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, Twitter currently provides relatively limited income opportunities for producers. However, this is just the beginning.

Users who provide subscriptions, an option accessible via the “Monetization” page in settings, will get the full amount paid by subscribers, less any fees imposed by platforms like as Android and iOS. For the first year, Twitter will not take a portion.

“That’s 70 per cent for iOS & Android subscriptions (they charge 30 per cent) and 92 per cent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor,” Musk stated in a tweet, adding that Twitter will also assist promote the authors’ work and maximise revenue.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor). After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023



Musk has made a number of product and organisational adjustments since taking charge. The firm launched a Twitter-verified blue tick as a premium service and reduced its employment base by around 80 per cent.

Musk stated that the social media company was now “roughly breaking even” in a Twitter Spaces interview on Wednesday.

