Elon Musk, Twitter's largest shareholder, shares three exclusive features of Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription that gives Twitter users exclusive access to premium features and app customisations for $3 per month

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, who is now Twitter's largest shareholder, took to his handle to share three features that only Twitter Blue users will be able to experience.

Elon Musk has a nine per cent stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform.

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription that gives Twitter users exclusive access to premium features and app customisations for $3 per month.

Twitter Blue subscribers also receive dedicated support for subscription-specific issues. That could help with managing subscriptions, accessing your account or settings, and enrollment issues. Other issues could include troubleshooting special features only available to subscribers.

According to the tweets by Musk, people who will sign up for Twitter Blue will get an authentication mark.

"Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark," he tweeted.

Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Twitter Blue users will also be able to edit the tweets within 20 seconds.

Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

And Twitter Blue will not show any advertisement.

And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

"Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature. And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive," Musk's tweet read.

As per the information provided by Twitter help center, Twitter Blue is being offered on Twitter for iOS, Android and web in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

You can sign up for Twitter Blue from the Profile menu in your Twitter app or the Profile menu on twitter.com.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.