Elon Musk turns 'Memestar', defends his Twitter $8 ‘Blue Tick’ plan by sharing memes

New Delhi: Elon Musk has been at the center of criticism since announcing that Twitter will charge $8 per month for a Blue Tick. He has now taken the help of hilarious memes to defend his decision.

In a twitter post Musk shared a meme that shows people are okay with paying $8 for Starbucks coffee, but are not willing to pay for the Twitter Blue Tick for the same amount of money. He also implied in the post that the coffee gets over in just 30 minutes, but the Blue Tick will remain for 30 days.

Musk also shared the picture of a sweatshirt, which was being sold for $58.

In another tweet, he wrote, “you get what you pay for” and laballed it as a ‘Spoiler Alert’.

you get what you pay for — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Musk even replied to US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, where she wrote, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan.” To this Musk sarcastically said, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.”

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

The announcement comes just days after the world’s richest man acquired sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal.

He pointed out that Twitter ‘Blue Tick’ subscribers would receive “priority” placement in “replies, mentions and search,” which he claims is “essential to defeat spam/scam.”

